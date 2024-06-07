Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,976,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380,945 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.68% of Iron Mountain worth $138,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,396.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,643. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.7 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.47. 1,804,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.74 and a 52-week high of $85.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 393.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

