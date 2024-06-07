Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Down 2.8%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.34. 201,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,919,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 396.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

