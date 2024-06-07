iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $535.90

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $535.90 and last traded at $535.87, with a volume of 1532984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $531.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $463.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.84.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,876,000.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

