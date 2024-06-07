iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $535.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $462.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $520.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $538.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

