iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.2% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,017,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,235,000 after purchasing an additional 534,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,533,000 after buying an additional 333,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,469,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,530,000 after buying an additional 109,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,164,000 after buying an additional 1,321,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,738,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,098. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.74.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.