iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 2.5% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,792,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,095. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1495 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

