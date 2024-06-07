iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.30. Approximately 306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (EVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund that tracks an index of US value stocks with certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund aims to maximize its ESG exposure. EVUS was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

