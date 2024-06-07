iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.33

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.33 and last traded at $90.33, with a volume of 412667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.01.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGM. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

