iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.98

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.98 and last traded at $78.98, with a volume of 123023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.24.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Tech ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IXN. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,724,000 after buying an additional 699,864 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,654,000 after buying an additional 543,010 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,213,000. Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 284,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,704 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,234,000.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

