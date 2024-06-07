iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,707,274 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 996,463 shares.The stock last traded at $23.04 and had previously closed at $23.68.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 12.5% during the first quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 50.8% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 173,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,245,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

