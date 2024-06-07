iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.61. Approximately 1,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (IBID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2027. The fund will terminate in October 2027.

