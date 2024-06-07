iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.31

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.31 and last traded at $78.31, with a volume of 10892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.43.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 342.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 173.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.