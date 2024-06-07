iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,655 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $189,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $54.41. 232,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,251. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.