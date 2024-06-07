iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Shares Up 1%

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.77 and last traded at $109.77. Approximately 166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.65.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $213.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.49.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned 7.92% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

