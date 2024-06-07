iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for 2.3% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.67% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $19,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,127,000 after buying an additional 76,665 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 270,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,960,000 after purchasing an additional 51,769 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

URTH stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.07. 40,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,390. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

