iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 52-Week High at $292.69

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $292.69 and last traded at $292.61, with a volume of 399186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $289.33.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,347,000 after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

