iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 3.9% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $28,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,310,000 after buying an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.12. 572,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,572. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $293.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

