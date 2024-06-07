iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $18,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.65. 90,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,188. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $293.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.41 and a 200 day moving average of $273.62.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

