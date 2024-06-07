iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $79,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $351.07. 203,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,690. The firm has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.18. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $352.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

