iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Down to $28.53

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.53, but opened at $27.29. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $27.17, with a volume of 3,797,508 shares.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 5.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWI Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% during the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,305 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 397,836 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 383,336 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,183,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 343,004 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

