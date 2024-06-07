iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1,141.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,736 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $14,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,048,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Unionview LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

