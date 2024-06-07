Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.
Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.
Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,912,502. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
