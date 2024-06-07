J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.800-10.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 billion-$9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.0 billion. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.80-$10.20 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -131.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.66.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SJM

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.