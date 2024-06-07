J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $139.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s current price.

SJM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SJM stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.79. 812,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.23. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $154.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.66.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $364,990,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,503,000 after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,441,000 after buying an additional 202,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 487.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after buying an additional 1,210,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.