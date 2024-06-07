Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.80.

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.01. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

In other news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

