Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $152.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of A opened at $132.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.67.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

