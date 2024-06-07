Jeffrey L. Buhr Sells 1,925 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $97,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,744.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

1st Source Stock Down 0.7 %

SRCE traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. 10,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,312. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.80. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.30 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in 1st Source by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in 1st Source by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 1st Source by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 238,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

