Jennifer Noel Harris Sells 15,176 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $33,235.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Up 11.7 %

BRLT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 89,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,353. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $242.69 million, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.73 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 0.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brilliant Earth Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $3.40 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

