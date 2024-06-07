Jet Protocol (JET) 1-Day Volume Tops $140,739.31

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $140,739.31 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011528 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,180.86 or 1.00027237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012212 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001117 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00099946 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00128976 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $134,460.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

