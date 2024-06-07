JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRNX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.64. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $53.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $664,821.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $142,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $664,821.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,664 shares of company stock worth $14,108,088 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,966,000 after acquiring an additional 814,360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,640,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,575,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72,624 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,817,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after acquiring an additional 270,171 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

