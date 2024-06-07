John David Wright Sells 10,000 Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director John David Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.78, for a total value of C$47,800.00.
John David Wright also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 26th, John David Wright sold 60,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total value of C$245,298.00.
- On Friday, March 22nd, John David Wright sold 90,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$373,770.00.
Alvopetro Energy Price Performance
CVE ALV traded up C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$4.76. 18,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,847. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.81 and a 12 month high of C$10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.73. The stock has a market cap of C$174.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.51.
About Alvopetro Energy
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alvopetro Energy
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.