JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $375.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $306.81.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT stock opened at $319.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.74 and a beta of 1.61. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $129.23 and a 1 year high of $331.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.47.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,420,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

