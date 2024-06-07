JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $140.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

TRGP traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $118.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,691 shares of company stock worth $3,693,763 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Targa Resources by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

