JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.50 and last traded at $54.50. 506,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,704,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.46.

The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,166 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $60,320,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 550.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,051,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,049,000 after purchasing an additional 890,120 shares in the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

