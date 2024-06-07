JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.50 and last traded at $54.50. 506,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,704,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.46.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
