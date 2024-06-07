Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stake Cut by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.06% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 8.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KALU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of KALU traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.35. 12,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.12.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.34 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 89.53%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

