Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Shares Down 11.8%

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 145,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 591,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Kanabo Group Stock Down 11.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 24.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of £9.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.72.

About Kanabo Group

Kanabo Group Plc engages in the development and distribution of cannabis-derived solutions for medical and wellness products. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. It also provides cultivation consultancy, research and development, and telemedicine and tele pharma services, as well as develops and distributes formulations; operates ecommerce platform, the Kanabo Store; and operates Treat It, an online clinic that provides mental health treatments.

