Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 154,910 Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) by 554.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 154,910 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 349,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 63.9% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 288,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,345. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.