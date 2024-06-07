Karpus Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,003 BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 118,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 83,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,555 shares during the period.

Shares of BME stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,361. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

