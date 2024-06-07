Karpus Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 575 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $464.20. 10,001,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,400,902. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $465.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $441.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.52.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.