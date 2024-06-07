Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

BIL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,897,326. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $91.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $91.59.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

