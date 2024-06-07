Karpus Management Inc. Buys 45,759 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,759 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.75% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 157,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 86,076 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 213,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 72,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

MHN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. 12,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,773. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $10.81.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

