Karpus Management Inc. Buys Shares of 200,800 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 200,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of 99 Acquisition Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,501,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,566,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,986,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in 99 Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,852,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in 99 Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

99 Acquisition Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NNAG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,911. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. 99 Acquisition Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $11.42.

About 99 Acquisition Group

99 Acquisition Group Inc does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

