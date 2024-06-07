Karpus Management Inc. Grows Stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,464 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $17,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.33 per share, for a total transaction of 266,130.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,492,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 334,634,523.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 192,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,536.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock traded up 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 15.40. 44,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,250. The business has a 50-day moving average of 15.18 and a 200-day moving average of 15.24. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of 12.93 and a 1 year high of 16.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.95%. This is an increase from BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

