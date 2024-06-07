Karpus Management Inc. Has $27.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 0.8% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $27,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,257,000 after buying an additional 2,246,323 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,029.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 243,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 222,033 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,029.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 243,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 222,033 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,516,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,318,000 after acquiring an additional 213,816 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.32. 242,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,105. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.80. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.