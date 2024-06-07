Karpus Management Inc. Has $8.60 Million Stock Position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) by 169.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521,175 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 2.17% of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,071,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $6,773,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,077,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II alerts:

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Performance

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II stock remained flat at $10.55 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,565. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $11.00.

About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.