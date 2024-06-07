Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $11,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBJP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.89. 1,245,825 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

