Karpus Management Inc. Sells 40,609 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,609 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $109,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $537.68. 1,176,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,407,475. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $539.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $520.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.84. The company has a market cap of $463.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
