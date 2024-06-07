Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Hold

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$133.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$131.96.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$118.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$127.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$125.71. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$133.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.85%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Montreal

In other news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

