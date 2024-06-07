Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 926.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIRC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

AIRC opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

