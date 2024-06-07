Kellanova (NYSE:K) Holdings Raised by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $150,184,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,485 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $38,939,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after acquiring an additional 655,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $35,372,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kellanova stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.80. 681,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,671. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $68.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $4,115,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,309,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,148,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $4,115,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,309,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,148,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,366,486. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.